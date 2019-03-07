Sudan’s President Dismisses Central Bank Governor Amid State of Emergency

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on Wednesday dismissed Governor of the country’s Central Bank Mohamed Khair Ahmed Elzubair and appointed the governor’s deputy amid the continuing protests in the African country, his office said.

“The Republic’s President, Marshal Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir today issued a decree appointing Hussein Yahya Jangoul Governor of Central Bank,” the statement read.

© REUTERS / Italian Police Department Sudanese Secret Police Asked to Identify 'General of Death' in Italy

Jangoul has previously served as the first deputy governor of the bank.

READ MORE: Sudanese President Announces State of Emergency for One Year

The northern African nation has been shaken by demonstrations since last December when the government raised prices for bread and other essential consumer goods. At least 30 people have died in clashes and hundreds have been injured. On February 22, al-Bashir declared a state of emergency in the country for one year and also dissolved the Cabinet and the government of local states following months of massive protests in the country.