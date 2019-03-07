Sudan’s President Dismisses Central Bank Governor Amid State of Emergency

“The Republic’s President, Marshal Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir today issued a decree appointing Hussein Yahya Jangoul Governor of Central Bank,” the statement read.
The northern African nation has been shaken by demonstrations since last December when the government raised prices for bread and other essential consumer goods. At least 30 people have died in clashes and hundreds have been injured. On February 22, al-Bashir declared a state of emergency in the country for one year and also dissolved the Cabinet and the government of local states following months of massive protests in the country.
