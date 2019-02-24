CAR Leader Pledges to Create Inclusive Gov't After Peace Deal With Armed Groups

"The president of the republic, the head of state, is committed to creating an inclusive government immediately after the signing of this agreement", Article 21 of the agreement says.
The statement comes after Touadera and leaders of 14 armed groups signed on February 5 the peace deal, aimed at putting an end to the long-term conflict in the country. This was the result of almost two weeks of talks in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.
On 5 February, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera and leaders of 14 armed groups initiated the peace agreement at talks in Khartoum. A day later, the deal was finalised and inked in the CAR capital of Bangui by the participants in the talks.
The Central African Republic has been suffering from a drawn-out conflict since a coup in 2013. Much of the fighting in recent years has been between Muslim-majority Seleka and Christian Anti-Balaka militias.
