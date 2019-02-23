Blasts Heard in Northeastern Nigerian Town Hours Before Elections

Blasts have reportedly rocked two Nigerian cities two hours before election polls were due to open on 23 February, as Nigerians are slated to elect a new president, vice president, and members of the bicameral National Assembly.

Alleged terrorists have attacked a northeastern Nigerian town, causing people to flee hours before the start of the elections, Reuters reported citing witnesses.

Blasts have also reportedly been heard in Maiduguri, the capital of the state of Borno.

According to Sahara Reporters, residents of Maiduguri are currently in a panic over a series of explosions that have rocked the city all within a ten-minute span starting at 5 a.m. local time (4 a.m. GMT).

READ MORE: Truck Rams Into Market in Western Nigeria Killing Over 20 People — Reports

© AFP 2018 / STRINGER At Least 14 People Killed in Stampede at Election Rally in Nigeria - Reports

The election in Nigeria this year includes over 70 candidates running for president. The front-runners are incumbent Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main challenger Atiku Abubakar representing the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).

To secure a first-round victory, a candidate must receive a majority of the overall vote, as well as over 25 percent of the vote in at least 24 of the country's 36 states.