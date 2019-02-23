Blasts Heard in Northeastern Nigerian Town Hours Before Elections

Alleged terrorists have attacked a northeastern Nigerian town, causing people to flee hours before the start of the elections, Reuters reported citing witnesses.
Blasts have also reportedly been heard in Maiduguri, the capital of the state of Borno.
According to Sahara Reporters, residents of Maiduguri are currently in a panic over a series of explosions that have rocked the city all within a ten-minute span starting at 5 a.m. local time (4 a.m. GMT).
READ MORE: Truck Rams Into Market in Western Nigeria Killing Over 20 People — Reports
To secure a first-round victory, a candidate must receive a majority of the overall vote, as well as over 25 percent of the vote in at least 24 of the country's 36 states.
All comments
Show new comments (0)