Lawmakers in Egypt Prepare Proposals to Change Parliamentary System - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Members of the Support Egypt pro-government coalition have suggested introducing changes to the Egyptian constitution, which would envisage, in particular, the creation of an upper house of the parliament and the establishment of a vice president post, Middle East News Agency reported.

The lawmakers proposed to introduce a bicameral parliamentary system instead of unicameral one, to establish "one or more" posts of vice presidents, as well as to impose a quota for women's representation in parliament of at least 25 percent, according to the state-run Middle East News Agency.

The proposed amendments also envisage quotas for "adequate representation" of workers, farmers, young people, Christians and people with disabilities.

According to the current Egyptian Constitution adopted in 2014, amendments to the basic law could be initiated by the president or a group of lawmakers representing at least one-fifth of all members of the parliament.

The Egyptian Constitution provides for a limit of two four-year presidential terms. Any amendment to the constitution must be approved in a national referendum after two-thirds of lawmakers vote in favour of it.