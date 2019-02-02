CAR Government, Armed Groups Secure Peace Agreement - AU Commissioner

"#Centrafrique: I am humbled to announce that with the exemplary cooperation I received from both the Government of the CAR(@GouvCF) and the 14 armed groups, we have secured a #peace agreement today in the interest of the people of #CAR. #AfricanInitiative," Chergui wrote on Twitter.
READ MORE: UN Security Council Extends Central African Republic Arms Embargo
The UN imposed sanctions barring weapons exports to the country in 2013, but a lack its peacekeeping mission's success, MINUSCA, led it to provide an exception for Russia in December 2017.
In August 2018, the two groups agreed to establish a platform for consultations on sustainable peace in the CAR.
