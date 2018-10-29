South African Man Caught Red-Handed Raping a Cat - Reports

The suspect had reportedly committed similar acts in the past, engaging in sexual activities with at least one dog and several cats, though the authorities apparently weren’t notified about any of these cases until now.

A man in South Africa was apprehended by the authorities after he was caught red-handed while copulating with his neighbor’s cat.

The incident occurred when the cat’s owner heard her cat howling and screaming and, upon investigating her neighbor’s residence, found the suspect holding the feline by its rear legs and penetrating it.

Prem Balram, a spokesperson for a private security company called Reaction Unit South Africa, whose officers responded to the call, said that the man was attempting to get dressed when the responders arrived.

"Officers entered the home and found the man dressing. His pants were covered in cat hair. The man was removed from the property after the neighbors voiced their concerns for the safety of the children living in the vicinity," Balram said, as quoted by Irish Mirror.

He also revealed that the suspect "had been previously caught red handed having sex with a dog and other cats," and that these cases weren’t reported to the authorities because "the suspect's girlfriend had pleaded for forgiveness."