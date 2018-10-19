Algeria Bans Niqabs in the Workplace

European countries like Denmark, France, Belgium, Bulgaria and Latvia have also banned wearing certain types of face-covering clothing, such as the burqa and niqab in public areas.

On October 18, Algerian authorities published a document called "The duties of employees and public servants in dress codes," that forbids women from wearing full-face veils, or niqabs at work.

"Women are obliged to respect the rules and requirements of security and communication which is at the level of their interests, and requires the recognition of their identity in an automatic and permanent manner, especially in the workplace," the statement said.

The document has also listed instructions to be strictly adhered to, saying that any clothes preventing women from carrying out their public duties are banned.

READ MORE: Danish Policewoman Probed for Hugging Niqab-Wearing Protester

The decision has already been criticized, as many people wonder how a niqab may obstruct women from doing their jobs.

The government had earlier announced that female students were not permitted to wear headscarves during tests or exams emphasizing that it could be used as a way of cheating.