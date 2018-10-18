French Soldier Deployed in Mali Dies in Accident - Land Forces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Cpl. Abdelatif Rafik died in an accident while deployed in Mali, as part of Operation Barkhane, the French Land Forces said Thursday.

"Dead on an operation abroad: the land forces are mourning the death of corporal Abdelatif Rafik of 14e RISLP [14th regiment of infantry and paratrooper logistical support]," the Land Forces said on Twitter.

According to the French military, Rafik was a driver of a multi-purpose logistic carrier vehicle within Operation Barkhane in Mali.

"Profonde tristesse d’apprendre hier la mort en opération extérieure du caporal Abdelatif RAFIK du #14RISLP au Mali. J’assure à sa famille et ses proches mon indéfectible soutien et leur témoigne la fraternité de l’@armeedeterre." général Bosser #CEMAT pic.twitter.com/DoHZtMqFR6 — Armée de Terre (@armeedeterre) 18 октября 2018 г.

The corporal was killed while in a repair workshop during maintenance on a truck, as a tire exploded hurling him off.

Operation Barkhane is an anti-terrorist operation in Africa's Sahel region that has been ongoing since 2014. It includes not only Mali, but Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger as well.