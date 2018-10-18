French Soldier Deployed in Mali Dies in Accident - Land Forces

"Dead on an operation abroad: the land forces are mourning the death of corporal Abdelatif Rafik of 14e RISLP [14th regiment of infantry and paratrooper logistical support]," the Land Forces said on Twitter.
According to the French military, Rafik was a driver of a multi-purpose logistic carrier vehicle within Operation Barkhane in Mali.
"Profonde tristesse d’apprendre hier la mort en opération extérieure du caporal Abdelatif RAFIK du #14RISLP au Mali. J’assure à sa famille et ses proches mon indéfectible soutien et leur témoigne la fraternité de l’@armeedeterre." général Bosser #CEMAT pic.twitter.com/DoHZtMqFR6— Armée de Terre (@armeedeterre) 18 октября 2018 г.
Operation Barkhane is an anti-terrorist operation in Africa's Sahel region that has been ongoing since 2014. It includes not only Mali, but Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger as well.
