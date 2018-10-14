Death Toll in Oil Pipeline Blasts in Southeastern Nigeria Climbs to 24 - Reports

As many as 14 people were reported dead at Umuimo village, while 10 others died at Umuaduru settlement, according to the Punch media outlet. Pipeline spill is believed to be the cause of the explosions, Punch reported.
Likewise, Italy's energy giant Eni and British–Dutch multinational oil and gas company Shell have provided incorrect information about the causes and scale of oil spills in Nigeria in order to avoid compensations, the Amnesty International human rights group said in March.
In 2009, Shell claimed that saboteurs from local villages, who were drilling holes in its pipelines to steal oil, were responsible for 98 percent of the company's oil spills in the country. Under Nigerian law, Shell holds no liability when spills are classified as result of sabotage.
