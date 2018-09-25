Tunisian President Urges PM to Pick Between Resigning, Confidence Vote

TUNIS (Sputnik) – Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi on Tuesday blamed Prime Minister Youssef Chahed for the political crisis in the country, calling on him to either resign or initiate a vote of confidence in the country’s parliament, according to the El-Hiwar Et-Tounsi broadcaster.

"Head of the Tunisian government Youssef Chahed is responsible for the current political crisis in Tunisia … The best solution will be the resignation of the head of the government Youssef Chahed and Executive Director of the Nidaa Tounes [party] Hafez Caid Essebsi, or Chahed’s demand to hold the vote of confidence," the president stated.

READ MORE: 9 Islamist Radicals Seeking to Reach Italy by Boat Detained in Tunisia — Salvini

Essebsi pointed out that the law did not provide him with powers to oust the country’s prime minister.

The political crisis in Tunisia erupted after Chahed’s decision to oust Energy Minister Khaled Kaddour, as well as four other high-level officials in the energy sector. According to local media reports, the prime minister’s actions were linked to the government’s fight against corruption.