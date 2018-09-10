Sudanese President Dissolves National Accord Government - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - On Sunday evening Sudanese President Omar Bashir ordered the country's Government of National Accord be dissolved, while the number of ministries in the country should be reduced from 31 to 21, local media reported.

According to Sudanese state television, the president's decision was a forced step aimed at improving the country's economic situation.

The incumbent interior and finance ministers are expected to be replaced in the new cabinet of ministers, the broadcaster Al Arabiya reported.

Over the past few months Sudan has been dealing with grave economic problems. In particular, the country's economy has been suffering from depreciation of the national currency and high inflation, which have resulted in the emergence of a currency exchange black market.