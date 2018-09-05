Register
05:02 GMT +305 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    African elephants in the wild

    Poachers Left 87 Dead Elephants Stripped of Tusks in Botswana

    © Photo : Born Free Foundation
    Africa
    Get short URL
    304

    Elephants Without Borders, a conservation nonprofit group, made a shocking discovery recently after an aerial survey revealed the slaughtered bodies of some 87 elephants near a wildlife sanctuary in Botswana.

    According to an incident report obtained by NPR, many of the elephants, which were stripped of their ivory tusks, were killed within the last few weeks near the Okavango Delta wildlife sanctuary. Three white rhinos were previously found killed by poachers some three months ago in the same area as the elephants.

    "All carcasses [were] presumed to be poached, because all of them had their skulls chopped to remove their tusks," the report states. "Poachers tried to hide their crimes by concealing the mounds of rotting flesh with drying bushes."

    "The varying classification and age of carcasses is indicative of a poaching frenzy which has been ongoing in the same area for a long time," the report said.

    Young Pachyderm in South Africa Fell Into a Muddy Pit
    © Photo : Youtube/Sputnik
    Baby Elephants in South Africa and China in Trouble Get a Helping Hand

    Mike Chase, who took part in writing the report, told the BBC Monday that the discovery is the largest case of poaching in Africa that he's encountered to date. "I'm shocked. I'm completely astounded," he said.

    "When I compare this to figures and data from the Great Elephant Census, which I conducted in 2015, we are recording double the number of freshly poached elephants than anywhere else in Africa," Chase added.

    The Great Elephant Census indicated in 2016 that some 130,000 elephants were thriving in Botswana, which has long been praised for its protection of elephants. Although it also revealed that surveyed neighboring countries saw their elephant populations drop an estimated 30 percent between 2007 and 2014 due to rampant poaching, and Botswana could soon be included in that statistic due to the current administration's policies.

    A month after Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi took office, he moved to disarm the country's anti-poaching unit in May, ending Botswana's shoot-to-kill policy against poachers. The move was done without an explanation, the BBC reported.

    With the nonprofit's survey only half way done, it's unclear what else the organization may discover. Chase told the publication that "it's open season for poachers."

    Related:

    Two Elephants Push Third Onto Audience in German Circus (VIDEO)
    This Is How Elephants and Acrobatics Can Combine
    Indulgent Hindu Temple Provides Indo-Pachyderm Spa Services to Elephants
    German Zoo Feeds Elephants With "Homeless" Christmas Trees
    Indian Temple Festival Turns Into Nightmare as Elephants Run Amok
    Tags:
    poachers, elephants, Botswana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    What Lurks Below: Mysterious Deep Sea Creatures Caught Near Russia’s Shores
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Kavanaugh Craze: The First Day
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse