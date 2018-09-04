Two Trains Collide in South Africa: About 100 Injured (PHOTO)

Two trains have collided south of Johannesburg, South Africa; at least 100 people are injured, according to BNO News.

"Approximately 100 people have left injured this morning following a collision between two passenger trains in the Eloff extension in Selby, south of Johannesburg… Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported by several services to nearby hospital," the paramedics said in a statement.

#TrainCollision Approximately 60 people were injured this morning, following a collision between two passenger trains in the Eloff extension in Selby, south of Johannesburg. TJM



📸Adolph pic.twitter.com/hdIWY73Rno — CapricornFM News (@CapricornFMNews) September 4, 2018

​Witnesses said that some passengers were able to leave the damaged trains, the injured were treated inside by medics.

#SelbyTrainCrash 100 injured in Johannesburg train collision at the Eloff extension in Selby. No fatalities reported pic.twitter.com/hd73E9F6v0 — Povo News (@povonewsafrica) September 4, 2018​

2 passenger metrorail trains collided at the Eloff extension in Selby, south of Johannesburg this morning



Both trains were on the same track, coming from opposite directions when they collided outside the Booysen station



📹#chriseldalewis#SelbyTrainCrash #TrainCrash pic.twitter.com/fYZYdkc4fr — Povo News (@povonewsafrica) September 4, 2018

The details of the incident are not yet known, local authorities are on the scene.

In January, 226 people were injured in a train collision in the city of Germiston.