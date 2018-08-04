Register
05:18 GMT +304 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Flowers brought at the photos of three Russian journalists killed in the Central African Republic, from right: Orkhan Dzhemal, Kirill Radchenko and Alexander Rastorguyev, near the Central House of Journalists in Moscow

    Bodies of Russian Journalists Killed in CAR Sent to Moscow - Embassy

    © Sputnik / Evgenia Novozhenina
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The bodies of three Russian journalists murdered in the Central African Republic (CAR) were sent to Moscow by an Air France flight from Bangui, a spokesperson of the Russian embassy in the country told Sputnik on Friday.

    "Yes, we can confirm that the bodies were sent to Moscow, the plane took off a few minutes ago," the embassy's spokesman said.

    He added that the journalists' bodies would be delivered to Moscow by early Sunday.

    According to the schedule on the website of Bangui International Airport, the flight Air France departed at 5:40 p.m. local time (16:40 GMT). This flight follows to Paris with a landing in Cameroon. The plane will land at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris early on Saturday.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry building.
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    Unknown Persons Attacked Russian Journalists in CAR to Rob Them - Moscow
    According to local broadcaster Ndeke Luka, CAR police detained the journalists one day after their arrival in Bangui due to their conflict with local residents.

    The publication said that on Saturday, July 28, the two registered at a local hotel as teachers, and the third — as a journalist. They had journalist's equipment with them. On Sunday, they started to take photos of a group of young sellers in front of the hotel without their consent, the latter became angry and called the police, all three were detained, their passports were confiscated. Later, they were released.

    The hotel staff also said that journalists left the hotel on Toyota Hillux 4x4 pickup truck early on Monday.

    Flowers brought at the photos of three Russian journalists killed in the Central African Republic, from right: Orkhan Dzhemal, Kirill Radchenko and Alexander Rastorguyev, near the Central House of Journalists in Moscow. File photo
    © Sputnik / Evgenia Novozhenina
    No Signs of Torture on Bodies of Russian Journalists Killed in CAR – Moscow
    The CAR has been suffering from sectarian clashes between the Muslims and the Christians since the 2013 coup, when the Muslim Seleka rebels seized control in the country, overthrowing then President Francois Bozize, provoking a backlash from the Christian Anti-Balaka militia. The United Nations estimates that over 1,000 people were killed in the conflict.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry's consular department said it had earlier published recommendations on its website saying that CAR law enforcement forces were practically not functioning and that one does not have to expect their assistance in case of trouble.

    The crime situation in the Central African Republic is complex, armed robberies, killings and attacks on foreigners are regular, and therefore visiting the country involves a lot of risks and is highly undesirable, the department said.

    Des combattats séléka en Centrafrique
    © AP Photo / Jerome Delay
    MINUSCA: Goal of Attack on Russian Journalists in CAR 'Has Not Been Established'
    On Monday night, Russian nationals Kyrill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguev and Orkhan Dzhemal, who worked for the Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s investigative media outlet, were killed near the CAR city of Sibut.

    The Russian Investigative Committee has already opened a criminal investigation into the case. According to Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, preliminary information shows that robbery was the motive behind the armed attack on Russian journalists.

    Related:

    Unknown Persons Attacked Russian Journalists in CAR to Rob Them - Moscow
    Bodies of Russian Journalists Killed in Africa to Be Sent to Russia on Friday
    No Signs of Torture on Bodies of Russian Journalists Killed in CAR – Moscow
    CPJ Calls on CAR, UN to Conduct Transparent Probe of Russian Journalists Deaths
    Russian FM: CAR Special Mission Sent to Scene of Murder of Russian Journalists
    Tags:
    investigation, bodies, Orkhan Dzhemal, Alexander Rastorguev, Kyrill Radchenko, Central African Republic, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    This Week in Pictures: July 28 - August 3
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    Alternative Facts Meet Grocery Fraud
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse