'You Can’t Rig Our Election:' Zimbabwe Opposition Supporters Protest in Harare

Supporter of Nelson Chamisa from Zimbabwe's opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) have gathered in the streets of Harare, Zimbabwe, following a general election.

Zimbabwe police have been deployed to the center of the capital ahead of the election results being announced.

Hundreds of people have been singing and dancing in the street outside the MDC party's headquarters since morning.

A large crowd has also blocked the streets in front of the National results center.

#Zimbabwe happening outside National results Centre in Harare. Opposition supporters say election was stolen

Video credit @cyrusnhara_4787 pic.twitter.com/aNmtZKU6Qg — harumutasa/aljazeera (@harumutasa) 1 августа 2018 г.

Breaking News @ZecZim to announce presidential results at 12:30Hrs… The race pits President Emmerson Mnangagwa against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, whose supporters on Tuesday were already claiming victory based on agents #zimbabweelections2018 #electionszw #zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/Sa1yQTzOOy

— Zimbabwe Elections (@electionszw) 1 августа 2018 г.

Zimbabweans elected their new president and members of parliament on July 31 in the country's first vote since long-time leader Robert Mugabe was forced to step down.

Supporters of Zim Opposition @MDCZimbabwe party heckle anti-riot police outside the @MDCAlliance's HQ. This comes as the ruling @ZanuPF party won the most seats in parliament — @MDCAlliance cries foul, alleges fraud… #zimbabweelections2018 #electionszw #zimbabwe #zw2018 pic.twitter.com/lAsYj35WPr

— Zimbabwe Elections (@electionszw) 1 августа 2018 г.

The presidential ballot included 23 names, with 75-year-old Mnangagwa from the ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) and 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa from the MDC party as the main contenders.

Almost 130 parties, including the ZANU-PF and MDC, took part in the parliamentary elections.