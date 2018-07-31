Three Russians With Press Cards Reportedly Killed In Central African Republic

The bodies of Russians with press cards have been found on a road 23 kilometers (14 miles) from the central town of Sibut, AFP news agency reported citing sources close to the investigation.

According to the AFP news agency's source, the Russians "were killed by unidentified armed men."

The Central African Republic is one of the poorest and most unstable countries in the world, with militia groups controlling most of its territory.

If confirmed, the incident would be the first murder of Russian citizens in the Central African Republic, where the Russian presence has been increasing over the last several months.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated that according to preliminary information, the bodies of three people, probably Russians, have been found in the CAR.

The Russian Foreign Ministry is now probing to determine if those killed in the CAR were Russian citizens.

Earlier, in March, five Russian military servicemen, 170 civilian instructors, as well as a batch of small arms and ammunition were sent by Russia to the Central African Republic (CAR) at the request of President Faustin-Archange Touadera. This was done on a no-cost basis, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

