Register
11:48 GMT +331 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman casts her ballot in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018

    Opposition Leader Chamisa Claims Win in Zimbabwe Vote Ahead of Official Results

    © REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nelson Chamisa from Zimbabwe's opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party has announced his victory in the country's presidential election ahead of the publication of official results, adding that the MDC was ready to form a new government.

    "Winning resoundingly… We now have results from the majority of the over 10,000 polling stations. We’ve done exceedingly well. Awaiting [Zimbabwe Electoral Commission] ZEC to perform their constitutional duty to officially announce the people’s election results and we are ready to form the next [government]," Nelson Chamisa said on his Twitter.

    Zimbabweans elected their new president and members of parliament on Monday in the country's first vote since long-time leader Robert Mugabe was forced to step down.

    Emmerson Mnangagwa, the former vice president, was sworn in as Mugabe's successor.

    READ MORE: Polling Stations Open in Zimbabwe for First Elections Since End of Mugabe's Rule

    By Any Means Necessary
    The Injustice of 'Stand Your Ground' Laws; Zimbabwe's Upcoming Elections
    The presidential ballot included 23 names, with 75-year-old Mnangagwa from the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party and 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa from the MDC party being main contenders.

    Almost 130 parties, including the ZANU-PF and MDC, took part in the parliamentary election.

    Related:

    Zimbabwe Election Could Offer New Hope
    Zimbabwe Unlikely to Get Aid From IMF Unless 'Democracy Evolved' - Analyst
    Polling Stations Open in Zimbabwe for First Elections Since End of Mugabe’s Rule
    The Injustice of 'Stand Your Ground' Laws; Zimbabwe's Upcoming Elections
    Tags:
    polling station, president, elections, Nelson Chamisa, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Clash of the Metal Monoliths: Tank Biathlon Starts at International Army Games
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse