Severe Flood in Northern Nigeria Wreaks Havoc, Kills at Least 44 – Reports

Masari added that over 500 houses had been destroyed due to the disaster, according to the Vanguard newspaper. The disaster also reportedly sacked many residents from their homes and shops as their apartments were flooded. The failure of the rain to stop reportedly caused the river channels in affected areas to overflow their banks, sweeping away many vehicles, motorcycles and farmlands.
"It is a purely a natural disaster as the government had constructed drainages that were emptying into Jibia river. The water from the river moved in a reverse order and come back to the town and caused the flooding," Masari said as quoted by the media.
The severe rainfall occured less than three weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari visited Katsina, his home-state to commiserate the victims and families of those affected by an earlier rainstorm.
