Plane Crashes Outside South Africa's Pretoria: Some 19 Injured (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to local emergency services, a plane crashed outside South Africa's city of Pretoria in Gauteng province.

A plane crashed outside South Africa's capital on Tuesday, injuring 20 people, with at least one of them in critical condition, ER24 emergency medical services stated Tuesday.

"Approximately 20 people have been injured this afternoon following an aircraft crash at an airport in Wonderboom, Pretoria. ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, are currently on the scene treating and triaging the patients. Initial reports show that approximately 20 people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical," the statement read.

The aircraft that crashed in Pretoria may be ZS-BRV, a Convair C-131D Samaritan, that was photographed 2days ago in Pretoria-Wonderboom with information that it would be ferried to The Netherlands this week pic.twitter.com/UUSLlqU67B — The Kenyan Aviator (@kenyanaviator) July 10, 2018

Photos, appearing on social media, allegedly show the emergency services working at the site of the crash. No official statements have yet been made by the authorities.

Information regarding the cause of the crash is yet to be released.

A video, which appeared online after the accident, allegedly shows the aftermath of the crash: