Two Blasts Heard In Somalia's Capital Mogadishu - Reports (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Two huge blasts have struck Mogadishu, Somalia's capital. Smoke was seen rising above the scene of the explosion, although it is unclear what had caused the blasts.

"A second blast occurred outside Sayidka Hotel which is opposite the police building where the first blast took place," Major Nur Ali, a police officer said adding gunfire was continuing after the initial explosions.

The Somali police have cordoned off all the roads leading to the blast site. Several ambulances and fire brigades have arrived at the scene.

The al-Shabaab terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Casualties are feared in the capital city of #Mogadishu after a huge explosion, followed by a second blast and heavy gunfire. The attack is believed to be on a security checkpoint near Interior Ministry building and other government offices. pic.twitter.com/zWt5FIArnL — Hussein Moulid Bosh (@WhoseinMoulid) July 7, 2018

"A car bomb exploded… it is too early to know (the) casualty," Major Mohamed Hussein, a police officer, said moments after the blast.

According to Goobjoog News, the explosion was reportedly a suicide bombing, in which a vehicle was loaded with explosives.

Earlier it was reported that a powerful explosion occurred at a checkpoint in the center of Mogadishu; shots were heard.

— Today from Somalia (@Showqi2013) July 7, 2018

READ MORE: Twin Bomb Blasts Kill 2 in Somalia's Capital, 4 Militants Eliminated — Reports

© AP Photo / Farah Abdi Warsameh-FILE Four Somali Officials Killed by Al-Shabab Militants in Mogadishu - Reports

Earlier in June, one American soldier was killed and four others were reportedly injured in an attack carried out by terrorist group al-Shabaab.

Somalia has suffered from multiple terrorist attacks with dozens of people dying and dozens injured almost every month.

Four local officials were killed in April by militants from the al-Shabab group in an attack on an African Union base in the country's south.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW