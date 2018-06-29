Black Plumes in the Sky: Oil Tanker Explodes in Nigeria, 9 Dead, 54 Cars Burned

More than 54 vehicles have been destroyed by a fire trapping drivers on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, according to Federal Road Safety Corps.

An oil tanker exploded during rush hour on a busy expressway in Nigeria on June 28, setting cars on fire, killing at least nine people and injuring at least five, officials said.

"The accident occurred when the fuel tanker experienced brake failure," spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps, Bisi Kazeem, said.

The fuel tanker, five buses, two trucks, one tricycle, and about 45 cars have been burnt in the flames, Kazeem noted.

"The registration numbers of the affected vehicles could not be ascertained, as all the vehicles were burnt," Kazeem said.

The Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, FRSC and Lagos State Fire Service promptly arrived at the scene and started the rescue operation.

President Muhammadu Buhari has commented on the incident, saying that it was one of the greatest tragedies witnessed in the country in recent times.

Last October, 20 cars and four motorcycles were burned when petroleum was spilled on a busy road by a tanker.