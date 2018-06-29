Register
13:19 GMT +329 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Smoke rises above the cars in fire on a street in Lagos, Nigeria, June 28, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media

    Black Plumes in the Sky: Oil Tanker Explodes in Nigeria, 9 Dead, 54 Cars Burned

    © REUTERS / RAPID RESPONSE SQUAD
    Africa
    Get short URL
    101

    More than 54 vehicles have been destroyed by a fire trapping drivers on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, according to Federal Road Safety Corps.

    An oil tanker exploded during rush hour on a busy expressway in Nigeria on June 28, setting cars on fire, killing at least nine people and injuring at least five, officials said.

    "The accident occurred when the fuel tanker experienced brake failure," spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps, Bisi Kazeem, said.

    The fuel tanker, five buses, two trucks, one tricycle, and about 45 cars have been burnt in the flames, Kazeem noted.

    "The registration numbers of the affected vehicles could not be ascertained, as all the vehicles were burnt," Kazeem said.

    The Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, FRSC and Lagos State Fire Service promptly arrived at the scene and started the rescue operation.

    President Muhammadu Buhari has commented on the incident, saying that it was one of the greatest tragedies witnessed in the country in recent times.

    Last October, 20 cars and four motorcycles were burned when petroleum was spilled on a busy road by a tanker.

    Related:

    Suspected Voodoo Practitioner Beaten in Nigeria for "Turning Human Into Goat"
    Suicide Attack in Northeastern Nigeria Kills at Least 15 People - Reports
    Blowup Haram: Sex Dolls Get Blasted by Women in Nigeria, Outlawed in Zambia
    Eighteen Killed, 84 Wounded in Boko Haram Attack in Nigeria - Emergency Services
    Tags:
    dead, cars, fire, injured toll, Nigeria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Thrill of Victory and Agony of Defeat: Fans Get Emotional During World Cup
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse