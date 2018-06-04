Register
14:36 GMT +304 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on April 13, 2016, Olivier Mahafaly Solonandrasana then newly appointed Madagascar Prime Minister delivers a speech during the swearing in ceremony at Mazoharivo Palace in Antananarivo

    Madagascar's PM Resigns After Court Rules Government Dismissal - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / RIJASOLO
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prime Minister of Madagascar Olivier Solonandrasana Mahafaly announced on Monday his resignation after the High Constitutional Court (HCC) required the cabinet to step down, the Madagascar Tribune reported.

    According to the outlet, Mahafaly announced his resignation at about 9:00 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) at the palace of Mahazoarivo. The new prime minister is to be appointed on Tuesday, the media outlet added.

    Another local media, Madagascar Midi, reported that Rajaonarimampianina had agreed to appoint a new prime minister presented by the opposition MAPAR party, but put forward several conditions for the new candidature.

    READ MORE: Missouri Governor Resigns Amid Sexual Misconduct, Campaign Finance Allegations

    The conditions include possessing extensive experience in the domain of public administration, having no record of ultra-political activity and not originating from the province of Antananarivo. Earlier in May, MAPAR already tabled a list of candidates, but the president refused to choose anyone from the list.

    Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes walks next to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin upon his arrival for a meeting at the Israeli president's residence in Jerusalem, ahead of the dedication ceremony of the embassy of Paraguay in Jerusalem, May 21, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Paraguayan President Resigns Early to Become Senator
    On May 25, the HCC ruled that Madagascan President Hery Rajaonarimampianina was to dismiss the government and form a new cabinet of national consensus after over 70 opposition lawmakers filed a motion requiring the president’s resignation. The HCC required the government to leave office no later than June 5.

    Madagascar has been in a state of political crisis since the onset of violent protests in late April. The rallies initially sought to protest new laws which allegedly prevented the opposition from taking part in the elections, but later turned into demands for Rajaonarimampianina’s resignation. The president has not yet announced whether he will run for another term.

    Madagascar is to hold its general election on November 24 and presidential vote on December 24.

    Related:

    German MP on Lawsuit Against Merkel: 'If It's Successful, She'll Have to Resign'
    Albanian Opposition Rally in Tirana Demands Resignation of Government - Reports
    Major Tory Party Donor Says UK PM Should Resign Over Brexit 'Greek Tragedy'
    Tags:
    resignation, Madagascar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    What Goes Around, Comes Around
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse