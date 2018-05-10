One Dead, Two Injured in Attack on Mosque in S Africa - Reports (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Three people have had their throats slit at a mosque on Old Main Road, in South Africa's Kwa-Zulu Natal province, according to Reaction Unit SA.

"Eyewitnesses said three attackers with guns had used knives to slit the victims' throats. One knife was left behind," Prem Balram, spokesman for Reaction Unit South Africa said, speaking from the scene.

According to the recent data, one person out of the three injured has died.

"One of the three has just died on his way to hospital. The other two are in critical condition," said Prem Balram added.

Three men, believed to be Egyptian nationals, were reportedly responsible for the attack and fled the scene in a white Hyundai Getz. Three people have suffered multiple stab wounds and had their throats slit before the suspects fled.

IPSS Medical Rescue are currently in attendance of a mass casualty incident, at a mosque in Verulam.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that 3 men, reportedly of Egyptian descent, attacked members of the mosque, then set fire to the building. 3 people injured.#MosqueAttack #Verulam pic.twitter.com/A0nFbrxSir — The Witness (@WitnessKZN) 10 мая 2018 г.

IPSS Medical Rescue is currently tending to a mass casualty incident.

Police, firefighters and several private security companies are on the scene, according to IPSS Medical Rescue's representative Paul Herbst.

"The fire department is currently on the scene clearing up, the fire been extinguished," he said.

​​Warning! Graphic Content!