Over 20 Feared Dead After Dam Bursts in Kenya (PHOTO)

The dam burst in Solai, near the Rift Valley city of Nakuru, occurred Wednesday evening, regional police chief Gideon Kibunjah told agency France Press, adding that 36 people had been hospitalised.
Kenya dam burst 'causes huge destruction' https://t.co/GSghB45TC1 pic.twitter.com/0Q6PSMR7QJ— hellolumbini (@hellolumbini) 10 мая 2018 г.
Police spokesman Joseph Kioko said water burst through the banks of the Patel Dam, causing mass damage and sweeping away hundreds of buildings.
In his turn, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui assured residents that the authorities will do all but impossible in order to "to take affected families to safety and help them get medical attention."
All comments
Show new comments (0)