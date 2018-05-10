Over 20 Feared Dead After Dam Bursts in Kenya (PHOTO)

Officials say a dam has burst in Kenya's Rift Valley due to heavy seasonal rains, forcing people from their homes and killing at least 21; search and rescue mission are planned.

The dam burst in Solai, near the Rift Valley city of Nakuru, occurred Wednesday evening, regional police chief Gideon Kibunjah told agency France Press, adding that 36 people had been hospitalised.

Police spokesman Joseph Kioko said water burst through the banks of the Patel Dam, causing mass damage and sweeping away hundreds of buildings.

In his turn, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui assured residents that the authorities will do all but impossible in order to "to take affected families to safety and help them get medical attention."