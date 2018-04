MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 35 people were killed and some are missing after an attack on a village in southeastern Nigeria, local media reported Tuesday.

More than 50 armed people reportedly invaded the Mbadwen village in the Benue State and burned it down, according to the Daily Post Nigeria newspaper.

All houses of the village were destroyed as a result of the incident.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nigeria’s Gwer East area was also attacked by suspected herdsmen, leaving 19 people dead, including two Catholic priests.