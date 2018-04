MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least two people were killed in a grenade explosion at a business center in northern Burundi, according to the country's police spokesman.

The attack took place at a business center in Gasenyi village in the province of Kayanza on Saturday night, Burundian police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye told reporters.

At least 35 people were injured in the explosion, he added.

The investigation is underway, and three suspects have already been detained in connection with the incident.