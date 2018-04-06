Two UN Troops Killed, Dozen Hurt in Mali Attack

"According to preliminary estimates, two blue helmets were killed and ten others injured, some of them seriously, in an attack," the statement read. The communique says that the attack had been carried out on the MINUSMA base at Aguelhok in the Kidal region.
The assault was reported at 18:45 GMT. The mission said it had immediately organized medical evacuations and boosted the camp's security.
The UN sent a mission to Mali in 2013 after an offensive by Islamic radicals led to the capture of many cities in the country's north. Five years on, Mali remains one of the world’s two most dangerous places where UN peacekeepers are deployed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)