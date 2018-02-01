At Least 5 Reportedly Killed in Multiple Bomb Blasts in Nigerian Refugee Camp

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least five people were killed and 39 more were injured in a number of deadly explosions that occurred at a camp for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in northeastern Nigeria, local media reported Thursday.

The attack that targeted the camp in the town of Dalori was perpetrated by two individuals with explosive devices on Wednesday, The Nation newspaper reported, citing the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) chairman.

#BokoHaram: At least 4 people #killed, about 39 wounded, as 2 suicide bombers struck an #IDP camp in #Dalori, near Maiduguri, Borno State, yesterday 31 Jan: One blew up self and killed 2 others at Dalori 1 IDP camp, another blew up self alone at Dalori quarters. pic.twitter.com/tNTDnlUNwm — Nnamdi Obasi (@NnamdiObasi) 1 февраля 2018 г.

​According to the media outlet, the wounded have been taken to a local hospital.

Five dead, 39 injured as bombs shatter Dalori IDPs camphttps://t.co/JJ7tiUrzzv pic.twitter.com/uBEQg9DE4k — Daily Trust (@daily_trust) 31 января 2018 г.

Nigeria's authorities suspect that the Boko Haram terrorist group was behind the attack, the newspaper added.

The camp has already been targeted by terrorist attacks, with the most deadly of them in January 2016 that claimed the lives of more than 85 people.