Train Crashes, Bursts Into Flames in S Africa: 4 Killed, 40 Injured

No official information on the number of casualties has been provided so far.

A train has crashed into a truck en route between Hennenman and Kroonstad in South Africa, as ER24, an emergency service stated on their twitter.

The information on the number of casualties varies: the Netcare 911 emergency service reports of 40 people being injured, while the ER24 claims the figure is much higher and stands at about 100 people.

The AP news agency reported that at least four people have been killed as a result of the incident, but no official information is available at the moment.

According to the videos from the scene, at least one carriage has caught fire.

Another video of the train that caught fire after colliding with a truck between Hennenman and Kroonstad in the Free State. Emergency services say between 100 and 200 people have sustained injuries. Authorities have not confirmed any fatalities.