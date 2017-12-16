South African President Zuma Faces Replacement

The African National Congress' selective conference has opened in South Africa's largest city Johannesburg, in an event that is being attended by more than 5,000 delegates.

After surviving several votes of no confidence in parliament, South African President and ruling African National Congress (ANC) leader Jacob Zuma currently faces the prospect of being replaced, which may be announced during the ongoing ANC's selective conference.

75-year-old Zuma can serve out his presidential term until the country's national elections, which are scheduled for 2019.

Meanwhile, current deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, also a wealthy businessman, and former cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, President Zuma's 68-year old ex-wife, have already been named the main candidates for the presidency.

© AP Photo/ South African President Jacob Zuma, right, addresses the media in Pretroia, South Africa Tuesday, Sept 12, 2017 on the 40th anniversary of the death of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, back.

The ANC has been at the helm of South Africa for more than twenty years.

In November 2017, 93-year-old Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was pressured to step down after having ruled the country for almost forty years.