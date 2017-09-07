Register
    The advance of the Islamic State (IS) Sunni jihadist group in North Africa poses a real threat to the national security of Spain, the country's Foreign Minister said.

    UN Report on Africa Reveals Actual Reason Why People Become Extremists

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Africa
    The United Nations published a study on Thursday suggesting that African governments and their actions against civilians impel people to join extremists groups and commit acts of terror.

    Violent extremism in Africa has killed more than 33,000 people over the last six years. It has resulted in humanitarian crises, affecting millions of lives through widespread displacement and disrupted economic prospects across the continent. 

    The new study called “Journey to Extremism” published by the United Nations sheds light on some of the reasons behind this situation; one major finding suggests that “government action,” including the “killing of a family member or friend” or the “arrest of a family member or friend,” is the “tipping point” that pushes people to join a terrorist group.

    “In a majority of cases, paradoxically, state action appears to be the primary factor finally pushing individuals into violent extremism in Africa,” the new report said.

    Police women in riot gear block the route during a demonstration calling on the government to rescue the kidnapped girls of the government secondary school in Chibok, in Abuja, Nigeria, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014.
    © AP Photo/ Olamikan Gbemiga
    West Implicated as Nigeria's 'Corrupt Elites' Profited From Boko Haram - Report
    However, it is possible that the report will be deemed controversial due to the fact that the African authorities are battling jihadi groups such as Boko Haram in West Africa and al-Shabaab in East Africa, as well as Daesh and al-Qaida offshoots in the Sahel, often with the support of the US and other Western powers. Nevertheless, many of the actions taken by these governments have been criticized by human rights groups.

    Researchers who worked on the report stress, however, that many factors lead individuals into extremism. Apart from anger toward the government and the unjust killing of family members, people join extremists groups due to poor economic conditions, as some are paid salaries to join the group.

    Recruits also cited having an acute sense of grievance towards governments: 83 percent believed their government looked after only the interests of a few, and more than 75 percent distrusted politicians or state security agencies.

    Other factors included low levels of educational achievement, absent fathers during childhood and a minimal understanding of the fundamental tenets of Islam.

    According to lead researcher Mohamed Yahya, those who join extremist groups usually have lower levels of religious or formal education, allowing for misinterpretation or manipulation with regard to their understanding of religious texts.

    The report comes amid concerns that Africa could become a “new front” for global jihadi organizations. 

