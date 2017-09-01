Kenyan Supreme Court Reportedly Cancels Results of Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The court ruled a repeat vote after canceling the election results, the Kenya Today outlet reported.
The court's move comes after Raila Odinga, the leader of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA), decided to challenge the election outcome citing a crackdown on human rights organizations, which oversaw the vote. At the time Odinga said that Kenyans "refuse to sit and watch the Jubilee [rival political party that won in the election] turn our country into Banana Republic."
Kenya held presidential election on August 8. The country’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta the winner with 54.27 percent of the votes, while Raila Odinga, the leader of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) received 44.7 percent. Odinga said he would challenge the results of the vote in the Supreme Court.
All comments
Show new comments (0)