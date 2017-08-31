Nigerian Army Killed 82 Boko Haram Terrorists in August - Reports

The Nigerian army has killed 82 Boko Haram terrorists and detained 313 suspected terrorists in a set of operations held over the past month, local media reported Wednesday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Nigeria's Daily Post newspaper reported, citing Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, that army operations against Boko Haram had also resulted in the liberation of 630 settlements and 468 people abducted by terrorists.

The news outlet added that six soldiers were killed and five more servicemen were wounded in the series of military operations held in August.

Boko Haram is a militant organization affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia and the United States. The organization is responsible for a range of kidnappings and suicide bomber attacks in Nigeria, as well as in the neighboring African states.