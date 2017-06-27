Sixteen People Dead After Suicide Blasts in North-East Nigeria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 16 people died and 13 others were injured after multiple suicide attacks rocked the city of Mairuguri on Nigeria’s north-east, media reported Monday citing the local police.

The attacks happened on Sunday night, and one of the suicide bombers targeted the University of Maiduguri, the Xinhua agency said.

Borno Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu said that police had arrived at the scene, and those injured were taken to the hospital.

Nigeria is the heartland for Islamic extremist Boko Haram group that rejects the Western model of education and presses for Nigeria to switch to Sharia laws. The group is behind most of the acts of terror committed in the country. Niger, Cameroon and Chad are carrying out a military campaign against Boko Haram, and they also host about 250,000 refugees from Nigeria displaced by the conflict.