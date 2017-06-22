Register
21:24 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A man holds a flag of countries involved in the Libyan Civil War.

    UN Secretary-General Appoints Ex-Lebanese Minister to Head Mission in Libya

    © Flickr/ Sohail Nakhooda
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 2210

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the appointment of Ghassan Salame of Lebanon as his Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), according to official statement.

    People walk near a Syrian national flag at the President bridge in Damascus, Syria March 14, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    'Asymmetric Approach': This is Why the Syrian Crisis is Still Unresolved
    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed former Lebanese Culture Minister Ghassan Salame as his Special Representative and Head of the UN Mission in Libya, Office of the Secretary-General’s spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

    "United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today announced the appointment of Ghassan Salame of Lebanon as his Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)," the statement noted.

    Salame will succeed Martin Kobler of Germany who has been serving in this position since November 2015.

    In 2003, Salame served as the Political Advisor to the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), before being appointed as Senior Advisor to the Secretary-General (2003-2007, 2012). He also served as Lebanon’s Minister of Culture from 2000 to 2003.

    Tripoli
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    UN Security Council Extends Arms Embargo Off Libya's Coast by One Year
    Throughout most of his career, Salame was professor of International Relations at Sciences-Po (Paris) and he is the founding Dean of its Paris School of International Affairs.

    Libya has been in a state of turmoil after the ouster of the country’s long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi by the Unite States and its EU allies. Over the past year, Libya has particularly suffered as the terrorist group Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) tries to make advances in the country.

    Related:

    UN Security Council Extends Arms Embargo Off Libya's Coast by One Year
    UN Aid Agencies Pledge to Boost Support for Libya
    Manchester Bomber's Younger Brother Among Plotters of Attack on UN Libya Envoy
    UN Security Council Urges Restraint Amid Latest Spike of Violence in Libya
    Tags:
    UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), United Nations, Ghassan Salame, Antonio Guterres, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    Sometimes They Come Back
    Sometimes They Come Back
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok