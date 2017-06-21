Over 30 People Wounded in Clashes in Central African Republic's Bria - MSF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least 35 people have been wounded as result of fighting between the government forces and militants in the Central African Republic (CAR) town of Bria, the aid group MSF said.

“Intense shooting started at 6am today; by 9:30am, we had already received 35 wounded patients at the hospital, mostly with gunshot wounds,” said Mumuza Muhindo Musubaho, MSF project coordinator in Bria said as quoted in a MSF statement.

Media reports suggested that at least 40 people have been killed.

The Central African Republic has been suffering from sectarian clashes between Muslims and Christians since the 2013 coup, when Muslim Seleka rebels seized control in the majority-Christian nation, overthrowing then-President Francois Bozize, who had ruled the country since 2003.

On Monday, a ceasefire was signed between the government and the militants in Rome.