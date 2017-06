© AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsameh-FILE Jihadist Group al-Shabaab Stones Man to Death for Adultery in Somalia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Garowe online media outlet reported that over 30 were feared dead with others believed to be captured by the attackers.

The militants also took control of the weapons and ammunition stored in the base about 60 kilometers (37.2 miles) south west of Bosaso city.

Somalia has been experiencing violence since the eruption of the civil war between the clan-based armed factions in the country in the early 1990s. Al-Shabaab has been staging numerous attacks in the country in an attempt to establish the strict Sharia law in it.