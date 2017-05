© REUTERS/ Marius Bosch Thousands of Protesters in Pretoria Urge South African President Zuma to Resign

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The protests in Coligny broke out on Monday after two people suspected of killing a 16-year-old had been granted bail. Protesting the release the group of people blocked the highway in Coligny with tyres.

The Independent Online newspaper reported Tuesday that the protesters started throwing stones at police officers, when the law enforcers made an attempt to clear the road.

According to the news outlet, police fired tear gas to disperse the crown and to calm down the protesters.