No Foreign Citizens Among Victims of Terror Attacks in Egypt

СAIRO (Sputnik) — There are no foreign citizens among casualties caused by terror attacks on Coptic churches in Egypt, a source in Egypt's Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

"According to the information that we have received, there are no foreign nationals among the victims of terror attacks in Tanta and Alexandria," the source said.

© REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghan Daesh Claims Responsibility for Church Attacks in Egypt's Tanta and Alexandria

The source added that security measures across the country have been intensified following the attack, especially near diplomatic missions.

A powerful explosion which occurred on Sunday during worship at the church in Tanta, Gharbia province north of Cairo, injured from 50 to 70 people and killed at least 30 people. Following the attack, two blasts occurred at a church in Alexandria killing over ten people, including four policemen, and injuring more than 40 others.