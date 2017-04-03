Al-Shabab Militants Seize Ceelbuur Town in Central Somalia

Earlier in the day, the Ethiopian troops left the city, however no explanation of the pullout had been given.
According to the Somalian Mareeg news website, the town in the Galguduud region was occupied by the militants from the group affiliated with al-Qaeda terrorist organization, which is outlawed in many countries, including Russia. soon after the pullout.
The eastern African country has been experiencing violence since Somalia devolved into civil war in the early 1990s. The state’s collapse provided a breeding ground for warlords, pirates and al-Shabab.
AMISOM was deployed in the country in 2007. According to the mission's website, its military component included troops from Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda.
All comments
Show new comments (0)