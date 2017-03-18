Libya's Military Aircraft Crashes in Country's Northeast

CAIRO (Sputnik) — According to the spokesman, the pilot of the MiG-21 fighter jet managed to eject from the plane.
Mismari suggested that the aircraft could be shot down by enemy forces.
Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war began in the country and its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. In December 2015, Libya’s rival governments — the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress — agreed to create the Government of National Accord (GNA), to form the Presidency Council and to end the political impasse.
