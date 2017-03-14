Libyan Army Aims to Regain Control Over Oil Fields Occupied by Terrorists

CAIRO (Sputnik) — He accused al-Qaeda, the Muslim Brotherhood and Daesh terrorists of seizing Libya's so-called oil crescent.

"The Libyan army will soon expel terrorist groups, return the fields under the control of the armed forces," Saleh said.

© AFP 2017/ JOEL SAGET Russia Reaffirms Support of Political Process in Libya

Earlier, Saleh told Sputnik that the Libyan oil output will climb back to its normal levels by the middle of 2017.

Libya has the largest oil reserves in Africa and the tenth largest globally. Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war began in the country and its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. In December 2015, Libya’s rival governments — the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress — agreed to create the Government of National Accord, to form the Presidency Council and to end the political impasse.