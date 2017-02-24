15 Soldiers Killed, Over Dozen Injured in Western Niger Attack

© AFP 2016/ BOUREIMA HAMA Niger's National Guard Repels Attack on High-Security Prison

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The attack took place on Thursday evening at a military post in Tillaberi region’s Ouallam department close to the Malian border, Radio France Internationale (RFI) said citing a public radio statement from army spokesman Col. Toure Seydou Albdoula Aziz.

According to RFI, "several dozen" attackers stole seven pickup trucks and set fire to four other vehicles. They then fled northeast, towards the border with Mali.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.