Former Norwegian Refugee Council Executive Becomes Somali Prime Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Khaire, who previously served as a regional director of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) humanitarian organization, holds a dual Somali-Norwegian citizenship, the Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

© AFP 2016/ YASUYOSHI CHIBA Failing in a Failed State: Costly Norwegian Grandstanding in Somalia Goes Flop

Mohamed, a dual US-Somali national, won the presidential election on February 8, and was inaugurated on Wednesday. He is the leader of Tayo political party and a former prime minister of Somalia.

Somalia was disintegrated in a political crisis that broke out in 1991. The global community recognizes the federal government that controls the Somali capital of Mogadishu as the official authority of Somalia, while the rest of the country is controlled by the militants and clans.