Yahya Jammeh Agrees to Cede Power in Gambia in State Address

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier, Gambian President Adama Barrow wrote on Twitter that Jammeh had agreed to step down.

"Today I decided conscientiously to leave the leadership of this great nation with infinite gratitude," Jammeh said on Saturday, as quoted by the French Le Monde newspaper.

Jammeh had rejected the results of the presidential elections held on December 1, 2016 in the Gambia. The inauguration ceremony of president-elect Adama Barrow was held on Thursday in neighboring Senegal.

A military intervention backed by the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) was launched late on Thursday, but the operation in the Gambia was later halted with ECOWAS giving Jammeh until Friday to cede power.

"I think it is not necessary that a single drop of blood be poured," Jammeh said in his Saturday address.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!