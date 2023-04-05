https://sputniknews.com/20230405/israels-military-aircraft-striking-targets-in-gaza-strip-1109135836.html
Israel's Military Aircraft Striking Targets in Gaza Strip
Israel's Military Aircraft Striking Targets in Gaza Strip
Israeli military aircraft are striking targets in the Gaza Strip after nine rockets had been fired at Israel from the region
2023-04-05T04:26+0000
2023-04-05T04:26+0000
2023-04-05T04:26+0000
world
israel defense forces (idf)
gaza
jerusalem
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100516687_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_88e1d1413b1fbfc09f2b043e2f0cef07.jpg
The Israeli attack comes as a response to the rocket attack from the Gaza Strip amid the Al-Aqsa Mosque incident. Palestinian media reported on Tuesday that dozens of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Jerusalem. According to reports, Israeli forces stormed the mosque prayer hall on Tuesday night and attacked the Palestinians, using stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles. Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies director Riyad Al-Ashqar told journalists that the Israeli forces detained over 200 Palestinians during the raid. He said that many of them were taken to an Israeli military base in the town of Anata in the governorate of Jerusalem.Earlier on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces said that a total of nine rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel overnight, four of the rockets were intercepted by air defense systems, and another four rockets landed in open areas.
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/idf-strikes-underground-hamas-site-linked-to-rocket-production-1107362389.html
gaza
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100516687_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_82c16a5aa4a52fcb4ea7a4dcaa013963.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israeli military aircraft, targets in the gaza strip
israeli military aircraft, targets in the gaza strip
Israel's Military Aircraft Striking Targets in Gaza Strip
MOSCOW (Sputnik/Prime) - Israeli military aircraft are striking targets in the Gaza Strip after nine rockets had been fired at Israel from the region.
The Israeli attack comes as a response to the rocket attack from the Gaza Strip amid the Al-Aqsa Mosque incident.
Palestinian media reported on Tuesday that dozens of Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the city of Jerusalem. According to reports, Israeli forces stormed the mosque prayer hall on Tuesday night and attacked the Palestinians, using stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles.
Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies director Riyad Al-Ashqar told journalists that the Israeli forces detained over 200 Palestinians during the raid. He said that many of them were taken to an Israeli military base in the town of Anata in the governorate of Jerusalem.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces
said that a total of nine rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel overnight, four of the rockets were intercepted by air defense systems, and another four rockets landed in open areas.