https://sputniknews.com/20230223/israel-defense-forces-says-currently-striking-in-gaza-1107725580.html
Israel Defense Forces Says Currently Striking in Gaza
Israel Defense Forces Says Currently Striking in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it is striking in the Gaza Strip.
2023-02-23T04:48+0000
2023-02-23T04:48+0000
2023-02-23T04:48+0000
world
israel
idf
israeli defense forces (idf)
gaza strip
airstrike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107725673_0:0:3275:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_3f997ec52d511db3133709110177ce58.jpg
"Initial report – The IDF is currently striking in Gaza. Details to follow," the IDF said on Twitter. Earlier, the IDF said five out of six rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel had been intercepted.
https://sputniknews.com/20230223/idf-confirms-six-rockets-intercepted-in-southern-israel-as-projectiles-1107723870.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/17/1107725673_271:0:3002:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_11f40dbf2a33d09f02a6effad29b3528.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
idf striking in gaza, israel fires rockets at gaza, israeli conflict with palestinians in gaza
idf striking in gaza, israel fires rockets at gaza, israeli conflict with palestinians in gaza
Israel Defense Forces Says Currently Striking in Gaza
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it is striking in the Gaza Strip.
"Initial report – The IDF is currently striking in Gaza. Details to follow," the IDF said on Twitter.
Earlier, the IDF said five out of six rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel had been intercepted.