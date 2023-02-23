International
Israel Defense Forces Says Currently Striking in Gaza
Israel Defense Forces Says Currently Striking in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it is striking in the Gaza Strip.
"Initial report – The IDF is currently striking in Gaza. Details to follow," the IDF said on Twitter. Earlier, the IDF said five out of six rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel had been intercepted.
Israel Defense Forces Says Currently Striking in Gaza

04:48 GMT 23.02.2023
