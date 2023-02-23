https://sputniknews.com/20230223/idf-confirms-six-rockets-intercepted-in-southern-israel-as-projectiles-1107723870.html

Video: IDF Confirms Iron Dome Intercepted Five Rockets Launched From Gaza Strip

Six rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel early Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces has confirmed.

Six rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel early Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces has confirmed.The Israeli force detailed that of the six rockets launched from Gaza, five were downed by the Iron Dome missile defense system. The sixth projectile was said to have fallen in an open area.Air raid sirens initially sounded along cities situated along the Gazan borders, such as in Ashkelon and Sderot. Early reports suggested explosions had been heard in the region.Footage emerging on social media offered insight into the early morning incidents.The latest round of rocket volley came hours after Israeli officials gave the greenlight for yet another West Bank raid, which ended with the death of 10 Palestinians and dozens of others sustaining injuries.The Israeli military earlier stated that Wednesday's operation had only killed three "terrorists" who were part of a militant group that recently carried out shooting attacks against Israeli citizens. The rare daytime raid was held in the West Bank city of Nablus.The recent operation has drawn condemnation and highlighted a pattern by the Israeli military, which in January marked one of its deadliest raid operations in the West Bank after multiple Palestinians were killed.

