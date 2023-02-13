https://sputniknews.com/20230213/idf-strikes-underground-hamas-site-linked-to-rocket-production-1107362389.html
IDF Strikes Underground Hamas Site Linked to Rocket Production
IDF Strikes Underground Hamas Site Linked to Rocket Production
Israel has responded to the launch of a rocket from the Gaza Strip by targeting an underground Hamas complex
2023-02-13T04:48+0000
2023-02-13T04:48+0000
2023-02-13T04:48+0000
world
israel defense forces (idf)
israel
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091498200_0:122:1590:1016_1920x0_80_0_0_fb87c617bbd2d69a49116a1f3e478064.jpg
"In response to the Saturday rocket launch from Gaza into Israel, IDF fighter jets struck overnight an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said on Twitter. The Israeli forces said that Hamas will face "the consequences of the security violations against Israel." In another tweet, the IDF said that air raid sirens were sounding in southern Israel early on Monday morning. On Saturday, the Israeli military said that a rocket launched from Gaza was intercepted by Israel’s air defense system.
https://sputniknews.com/20230126/air-raid-sirens-sound-off-in-southern-israel-rocket-interceptions-reported-1106742766.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091498200_53:0:1533:1110_1920x0_80_0_0_a593a499451083a938bdb92714280a82.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
idf fighter jets, rocket from the gaza strip, hamas complex
idf fighter jets, rocket from the gaza strip, hamas complex
IDF Strikes Underground Hamas Site Linked to Rocket Production
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel has responded to the launch of a rocket from the Gaza Strip by targeting an underground Hamas complex, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed on Monday morning.
"In response to the Saturday rocket launch from Gaza into Israel, IDF fighter jets struck overnight an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said on Twitter.
The Israeli forces said that Hamas will face "the consequences of the security violations against Israel."
In another tweet, the IDF
said that air raid sirens were sounding in southern Israel early on Monday morning.
On Saturday, the Israeli military said that a rocket launched from Gaza was intercepted by Israel’s air defense system.