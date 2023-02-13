https://sputniknews.com/20230213/idf-strikes-underground-hamas-site-linked-to-rocket-production-1107362389.html

IDF Strikes Underground Hamas Site Linked to Rocket Production

IDF Strikes Underground Hamas Site Linked to Rocket Production

Israel has responded to the launch of a rocket from the Gaza Strip by targeting an underground Hamas complex

2023-02-13T04:48+0000

2023-02-13T04:48+0000

2023-02-13T04:48+0000

world

israel defense forces (idf)

israel

hamas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0d/1091498200_0:122:1590:1016_1920x0_80_0_0_fb87c617bbd2d69a49116a1f3e478064.jpg

"In response to the Saturday rocket launch from Gaza into Israel, IDF fighter jets struck overnight an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said on Twitter. The Israeli forces said that Hamas will face "the consequences of the security violations against Israel." In another tweet, the IDF said that air raid sirens were sounding in southern Israel early on Monday morning. On Saturday, the Israeli military said that a rocket launched from Gaza was intercepted by Israel’s air defense system.

https://sputniknews.com/20230126/air-raid-sirens-sound-off-in-southern-israel-rocket-interceptions-reported-1106742766.html

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

idf fighter jets, rocket from the gaza strip, hamas complex