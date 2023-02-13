International
IDF Strikes Underground Hamas Site Linked to Rocket Production
IDF Strikes Underground Hamas Site Linked to Rocket Production
Israel has responded to the launch of a rocket from the Gaza Strip by targeting an underground Hamas complex
"In response to the Saturday rocket launch from Gaza into Israel, IDF fighter jets struck overnight an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said on Twitter. The Israeli forces said that Hamas will face "the consequences of the security violations against Israel." In another tweet, the IDF said that air raid sirens were sounding in southern Israel early on Monday morning. On Saturday, the Israeli military said that a rocket launched from Gaza was intercepted by Israel’s air defense system.
04:48 GMT 13.02.2023
An Israeli air force F-15I Ra'am taxis down the runway during Blue Flag 2019 at Uvda Air Base, Israel, November 4, 2019.
An Israeli air force F-15I Ra'am taxis down the runway during Blue Flag 2019 at Uvda Air Base, Israel, November 4, 2019. The U.S. and Israel have a strong and enduring military-to-military partnership built on trust and developed over decades of cooperation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel has responded to the launch of a rocket from the Gaza Strip by targeting an underground Hamas complex, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) informed on Monday morning.
"In response to the Saturday rocket launch from Gaza into Israel, IDF fighter jets struck overnight an underground complex containing raw materials used for the manufacturing of rockets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF said on Twitter.
The Israeli forces said that Hamas will face "the consequences of the security violations against Israel."
In another tweet, the IDF said that air raid sirens were sounding in southern Israel early on Monday morning.
On Saturday, the Israeli military said that a rocket launched from Gaza was intercepted by Israel’s air defense system.
