IDF Reporting on Shooting Attacks in West Bank

Two separate incidents involving unidentified gunmen have occurred in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

In a separate incident, another unidentified gunman opened fire at a restaurant in the West Bank. IDF reported of no casualties.The Israeli newspaper reported that there were clashes between Israeli law enforcement and Palestinians in East Jerusalem on Saturday night. According to the newspaper, the Israeli authorities have agreed on a number of measures, including strengthening security, following the recent Jerusalem attacks.On Friday, Israeli police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. According to police, seven people were killed as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The attacker was reportedly a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem named Alkam Kheiry. The attack came 24 hours after a massive Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, during which at least nine Palestinians were killed and over 16 others were injured.On Saturday, two people were injured as a result of a shooting in the City of David, an archaeological site in Jerusalem, according to the Israeli police. The incident was qualified as a suspected terrorist attack.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a "strong, fast" response to the terror attacks, according to Israeli newspaper. Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said after a security cabinet meeting on Saturday, as cited by the newspaper, that he was going to propose a law allowing for the death penalty against terrorists.

