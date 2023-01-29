https://sputniknews.com/20230129/idf-reporting-on-shooting-attacks-in-west-bank-1106794278.html
IDF Reporting on Shooting Attacks in West Bank
Two separate incidents involving unidentified gunmen have occurred in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
05:16 GMT 29.01.2023 (Updated: 05:50 GMT 29.01.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two separate incidents involving unidentified gunmen have occurred in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
"A short while ago, a terrorist armed with a handgun was identified at the outskirts of the community of Kdumim and was neutralized by the community’s civilian security team," the IDF said via its social media account, adding that Israeli soldiers were searching the area.
In a separate incident, another unidentified gunman opened fire at a restaurant in the West Bank.
"A short while ago, a report was received regarding a shooting attack at the Almog Junction. A terrorist arrived at a restaurant, fired one bullet and fled the scene. IDF and Israel Police forces are searching the area, no injuries were reported," the IDF said via its social media account on Saturday evening.
IDF reported of no casualties.
The Israeli newspaper reported that there were clashes between Israeli law enforcement and Palestinians in East Jerusalem
on Saturday night. According to the newspaper, the Israeli authorities have agreed on a number of measures, including strengthening security, following the recent Jerusalem attacks.
On Friday, Israeli police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem
. According to police, seven people were killed as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The attacker was reportedly a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem named Alkam Kheiry. The attack came 24 hours after a massive Israeli army raid on the Jenin refugee camp
in the West Bank, during which at least nine Palestinians were killed and over 16 others were injured.
On Saturday, two people were injured
as a result of a shooting in the City of David, an archaeological site in Jerusalem, according to the Israeli police. The incident was qualified as a suspected terrorist attack.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised a "strong, fast" response to the terror attacks, according to Israeli newspaper. Meanwhile, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said after a security cabinet meeting on Saturday, as cited by the newspaper, that he was going to propose a law allowing for the death penalty against terrorists.